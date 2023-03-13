The Agartala city has witnessed uproar after a BJP worker succumbs to his injuries at GB Pant hospital this morning, March 13.

The deceased BJP worker Tapan Kumar Bhowmik along with eight others was attacked in Gorkhabasti after results were announced on March 02 when a CPIM candidate won the 4-Barjala assembly constituency.

Tapan who was admitted to the hospital succumbed to his injuries today even after performing an operation.

Later, the BJP workers along with his family members carrying the dead body blocked the road and chanted slogans against the CPIM and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.

Also Read: Former Tripura BJP MLA receives death threat, no FIR registered, says Police

They have also slammed the role of police in failing to arrest the culprits.



Later, former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma rushed to the spot and for his intervention, the blockade was lifted.

Condemning the incident, Dev Varma said, “This is a heart-wrenching incident. Even though our party won the elections, they (CPIM) have resorted to such sorts of activities. This describes their audacity of them. We have heard them speaking about violence, this incident proves that they are the real creators of violence”.

On the issue, police personnel said that they have already arrested two persons are identified as Narayan Debnath and Atanu Debnath.