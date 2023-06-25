Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, on June 25, said that the number of blood donation camps in the state has significantly increased, resulting in ample blood storage in hospitals across the state.

Addressing a blood donation camp organized by Arubindo Club in Agartala, Saha emphasized the government's commitment to resolving the basic problems faced by the people and expressed gratitude to the public for electing his administration.

"Our government is dedicated to solving the fundamental issues affecting our citizens. Whether it is the Agartala Municipal Corporation, Nagar Panchayat, or the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, we are determined to address these concerns. During the recent Assembly election, the state experienced an acute blood shortage. That is why I urged the people to step forward and donate blood, as it is not something that can be manufactured in a factory," said he added.

He also mentioned that the state requires 40,000 units of blood, while the available data shows a supply of 42,000 units.

"We are making progress in this regard. People are donating blood willingly, especially during festive occasions. I extend my heartfelt thanks to all those who have volunteered to donate blood. Additionally, blood donation programs foster a sense of unity among people," the Chief Minister expressed.

"Our government aims to advance the state with the cooperation of everyone. When each community is empowered, society becomes stronger, subsequently benefiting the state and the country as a whole. We have witnessed the decline of undesirable club culture, and people have become more aware. Our government operates transparently for the welfare of the people," he added.

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