Tripura, the captivating land blessed with natural beauty, is making remarkable strides in cultivating a diverse range of mangoes.

Embracing its rich agricultural heritage, the state has transformed into a haven for mango enthusiasts, proudly showcasing not only indigenous varieties but also boasting a splendid collection of 22 exquisite mango types from around the world.

Joining the ranks of West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, Tripura has witnessed a significant surge in the production of delectable mangoes as farmers embark on commercial mango cultivation across various parts of the state.

Ratan Lal Nath, the Minister of Agriculture and Farmer's Welfare expressed that mango, often hailed as the "king of fruits" due to its immense popularity, is now being commercially cultivated in Tripura, offering an abundance of mouthwatering varieties.

"At the Horticulture Research Centre in Nagicherra, located on the outskirts of Tripura, a myriad of mango varieties are cultivated. Among them, we proudly nurture 13 Indian varieties. Additionally, we have successfully cultivated 22 foreign varieties such as Miyazaki, Haribhanga, and Thai Himsagar," stated Nath.

He further elaborated on the diverse range of mangoes now flourishing in Tripura, including renowned varieties such as Alphonso and Ratnagiri from Maharashtra, Kesar mango from Gujarat, Dasheri and Himsagar from Lucknow, Kisan Bhog from West Bengal, Chosa from Uttar Pradesh, and Badami from Karnataka.

"In the fiscal year 2022-23, mango production in our country reached approximately 21 million metric tons. Uttar Pradesh stands as the largest mango producer, accounting for about 23 per cent of the total production. Like other states, Tripura also cultivates various mango varieties. We utilize around 10,357 hectares of land for cultivating different mango types, with an average yield of 5.09 Metric Tons per hectare. To celebrate this achievement, we have organized a grand 'Mango Variety Exhibition' at the Horticulture and Research Centre," the minister declared.

Moreover, on this momentous occasion, the minister announced a noble initiative to distribute 15 lakh saplings to 1 lakh families under the Chief Minister's Swanirbhar Parivar Yojana, promoting self-sufficiency and sustainable livelihoods.

As Tripura emerges as a flourishing hub for mango cultivation, it not only enriches the agricultural landscape but also captivates the hearts of mango enthusiasts and connoisseurs worldwide. The state's commitment to nurturing a diverse range of mango varieties exemplifies its dedication to agricultural excellence and promises a delightful future for mango lovers everywhere.

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