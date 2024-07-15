34-years old Bapi Debnath, also known as Neel, has made history by becoming the third Indian and eighth global cyclist to reach the South Base Camp of Mount Everest in Nepal on his bicycle, completing a remarkable journey spanning 54 days.

Bapi, a cinematographer and editor based in Kolkata, originally hails from Chandrapur in Agartala and is an alumnus of Umakanta Academy School in Tripura.

Speaking with India Today NE, Bapi said, “Due to my work, I have been living in Kolkata. I was a student at Umakanta Academy. On May 21, 2024, I began my journey to Mount Everest with my single-gear cycle,”.

He outlined his route as Kolkata, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Saloni Border, Kathmandu, Gurmi, Namche Bazaar, and finally the South Base Camp of Everest.

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'On July 14, I reached the South Base Camp and subsequently set a world record: I'm the first Bengali cyclist and the third Indian cyclist, eighth globally, to reach Mount Everest South Base Camp in Nepal,' he proudly stated.

Describing his cycle, Bapi mentioned it's a simple cycle without gears. 'I dedicated this journey to my father. I didn't anticipate setting a record, but officials at various checkpoints informed me afterward,' he added. 'I encountered many dangerous roads and obstacles but was determined to complete the journey. I carried a toolkit, spare tire, and extra spokes.'

Bapi shared that during his journey, he carried a tent and mostly stayed there, cooking boiled food to avoid digestion issues caused by weather changes.

“When in India, I stayed at temples and roadside dhabas. Upon entering Kathmandu, I stayed at Ram Mandir, and the local people there helped me,” he told the publication, mentioning that he returned to Tengboche on July 15.