The Meteorological Department of Agartala has issued an alert of Hot, Humid, and Discomfort-able weather for Tripura for the next three days as the maximum daytime temperature is expected to be in the range of 35-39 °C.

As per the press release, Hot, Humid and Discomfort-able weather is expected to prevail for the next 3 days Maximum daytime temperature is expected to be in the range of 35-39 °C and above normal by 3 to 6°C at a few places over the districts of Tripura during the next 3 days and there may be a slight fall thereafter at many places over the districts of Tripura.

The department however also said rain/thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over Tripura for the next five days.

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The department has also suggested people avoid going out in the sun, especially between 10 AM to3 PM and suggested drinking more water than usual.

They have also suggested wearing lightweight, light-coloured, and porous cotton clothes. Use protective goggles, and an umbrella/hat while going out in the sun, avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks, which dehydrate the body, avoid high-protein food and do not eat stale food.

“Use homemade drinks like lassi, lemon water, buttermilk, ORS, etc. which helps to rehydrate the body. Keep animals in shade and give them plenty of water to drink”, the press release reads.

The MeT department suggested the farmers are advised to continue irrigation activities in summer maize, pulses and other crop and vegetables.

“Farmers are advised to provide proper shelter and ventilation to animals, especially during afternoon hours”, it added.