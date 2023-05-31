In a fervent call to action, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, the Royal Scion and Chairman of TIPRA Motha has urged party members to initiate a mass joining campaign and reignite the movement for 'Greater Tipraland.

In an audio message, Pradyot on Wednesday said next month the party is going to organise its plenary session.

“Around 1200 people from each assembly constituency will come to Agartala and flag their problems before the Tipra Motha leaders. Our leaders will listen to them. And would discuss how in coming days we can reshuffle our committee starting from Primary level, block level, central level and core committee level”, said Pradyot.

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Appealing to his party workers to resume the mass joining program, Pradyot said, “Many people have worked during the election and have also seen now they are sitting at home. I want to appeal to all the Members of District Councils, Executive Members and MLAs and other leaders and workers of the party to start the party’s program in their respective areas and to begin joining the program.

Our work is for our tribal people and we have to resume our movement for greater Tipraland. We will not compromise”.

He said that the executive meeting will be held next month for two days and Pradyot want to attend around 40 people from every assembly constituency.

“I am fighting for my people and we will not go back. We have to give justice to our people and for that, everyone has to be prepared”, he added.