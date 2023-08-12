Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on August 12 said that it was British who introduced 'divide and rule' strategy and it must be rejected by us.

Saha said this while addressing the 2nd Convention of the Assembly of Journalists at Muktadhara Auditorium on Saturday.

"We must stay distance from division-based politics. The British introduced the 'divide and rule' strategy, which we must reject. Our government is committed to avoiding divisive tactics; we have no intentions of pursuing such methods. We stand by those who contribute positively and think constructively. Whenever we come across news that highlights government mistakes, I direct officials to address them. You mentioned that attacks on journalists or the media have ceased across the state since May 2022. Why did such incidents occur in the first place? It was a disturbing trend, and the public rejected it. Unfortunately, this culture persisted for 35 years. Under the present government, we will not tolerate such behavior. While isolated incidents may occur, we are swift to address them," Saha added and urged everyone to distance themselves from divisive politics.

He further said that the state government can move Tripura forward only if journalists remain vibrant, adding, ''The present government will not engage in politics of divide and rule, emphasizing a zero-tolerance stance towards attacks on journalists''.

"If we believe that we can accomplish all the development work on our own, it's not feasible unless you all remain active. During various periods, I have also participated in different protests, but without journalists, achieving results from these protests would not have been possible. They contribute to creating pressure on the ruling party," remarked Dr. Saha.

He also said that if a person has the capability to do something good for journalism and contribute to the future, then why shouldn't we support that person's progress?

"People always desire competent individuals to progress. Relying solely on emotions might not be effective for all types of tasks. I appreciate that this organization supports journalists from all segments. Journalists consistently highlight both the positives and negatives to hold the government accountable. The morning newspaper is eagerly anticipated by everyone. In today's new generation, news reaches us every second. We are also actively striving to provide advantages and well-being for journalists," Dr. Saha mentioned.



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