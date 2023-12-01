In 2023, BSF seized narcotics, smuggled items of Rs 64 crores, 431 Bangladeshi, Rohingya and 285 Indian held in Tripura.

The Border Security Force (BSF) deployed in Tripura has seized smuggled items worth Rs 64 crores among which the force has seized narcotics worth Rs 23.12 crores in 2023.

During the year, BSF has also apprehended 319 Bangladeshi and 112 Rohingya.

In a press release BSF which was shared on the occasion of the BSF raising day, it reads that Border Security Force is efficiently guarding the borders of Pakistan and Bangladesh having different types of challenges and working conditions. Tripura state has 856 Km of international border which is effectively being manned by BSF.



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“Along with maintaining the sanctity and security of the border, BSF has also launched a campaign against drugs and narcotics. During the year 2023, BSF seized narcotics worth Rs- 23,12,13,667 which contributed to making Tripura a drug-free state. Total seizure of smuggled items worth Rs 64,83,90,565 was made during the year”, the press release reads.

It also said that BSF has apprehended 319 Bangladeshi nationals, 112 Rohingyas and 285 Indian nationals were apprehended. In addition to the above 8,73,000 Ganja saplings in approx 253.20 acres of land were also destroyed by BSF troops.

It also said that civic action programmes are also being organised in the border areas to assist the border population. During the need of an hour, BSF extends a helping hand to the border population.

“Border populations are also being made aware of the various schemes of the central government which proves beneficial to them. BSF is maintaining good relations with counterpart Border Guard Bangladesh and conducting regular interaction at the appropriate level to ensure peace and tranquillity at the international border”, the press release added.