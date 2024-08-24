In a significant development amidst the ongoing flood crisis, the Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura detained two Bangladeshi nationals attempting to cross the international border.

The incident took place on August 24th in the Nischintapur area of West Tripura District, where the BSF, acting on specific intelligence, successfully intercepted the duo as they tried to breach the border fence.

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According to the BSF, the detained individuals are residents of Chittagong district in Bangladesh. A preliminary inquiry is currently underway to ascertain the motives behind their attempted illegal entry into India. The BSF has reiterated its commitment to curbing illegal immigration and has intensified surveillance and border security measures in response to the incident.

The apprehension comes at a time when the region is grappling with severe flooding, adding another layer of complexity to the BSF’s border management operations.