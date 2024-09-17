The Border Security Forces (BSF) deployed in Tripura detained 65 Bangladeshi nationals in September including three who were detained from the Sepahijala district of the state on Monday.

Tripura shares an 856 km long international border with Bangladesh while Sepahijala district shares the majority portion of the border with the neighbouring country.

According to a Press Release issued by BSF on September 16 on specific information, BSF troops of BOP Harihardola under Sepahijala District apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals while they were trying to enter Indian territory by negotiating the border fence.



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"All apprehended BD nationals are family members and residents of District Cumilla, Bangladeshi. BSF has stepped up domination and vigil along the border in Tripura to prevent infiltration ", said BSF.

They informed that in the month of September itself total of 65 Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended by BSF troops while trying to infiltrate Indian territory.