The Border Security Force (BSF) deployed in the state detained five Bangladeshi nationals and one Rohingya from Lankamura under West District on Friday.

As per the BSF press release on 23rd August on specific information, 05 Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended in the area of BOP Lankamura of West Tripura District while they were attempting to cross over to Indian territory by negotiating the border fence.

“All the apprehended Bangladeshi nationals are residents of village Bagochar under Rajshahi district of Bangladesh. In another intelligence-based operation, One Rohingya Illegal Migrants(RIMS) was also apprehended by BSF troops in the area of BOP Nischintpur of West Tripura District. A preliminary inquiry is in progress. BSF is cracking down on illegal immigration and domination on the border has been intensified”, said BSF.



Also Read: Tripura BSF seize smuggled goods worth Rs 50 lakh in Unakoti, 2 Rohingya nationals detained

Earlier on August 21, the Border Security Force in Tripura detained two Rohingya nationals from the Irani area under Unakoti District and seized smuggled goods worth Rs 50 lakh from their possession.

As per a press release issued by the BSF, the troops deployed in the area of BOP Heerachera under Irani under Unakoti District acted on specific input on August 20 and apprehended two Rohingyas while they were trying to negotiate the border fence.

“In another operation, BSF troops of BOP Lankamura, Airport Police Station under West Tripura district and BOP Boxanagar under Sepahijala district seized 267 new mobile phones amounting Rs 25.5 lakhs while smugglers were trying to smuggle it from India to Bangladesh”, said BSF.