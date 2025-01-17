The Border Security Force (BSF) deployed in Tripura has detained three Bangladeshi nationals and foiled infiltration while seizing contraband worth Rs 30 lakh in a series of operations.

BSF in a press release said that on 17th January at about 09.30 AM BSF troops apprehended 03 Bangladeshi nationals including 02 transgender and 01 Male from the Dharmanagar border area under North District.

The apprehended BD nationals are residents of the Gaibandha and Sunamganj districts of Bangladesh.

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In another operation, 03 Indian nationals (male) were detained along with 01 truck loaded with Biri by troops of BOP Mike under Unakoti district.

“In addition in the intervening night of 16th and 17th January, adopting non Lethal strategy BSF troops successfully foiled several attempts of smuggling/infiltration rescuing 07 cattle, huge quantities of ganja and other contrabands worth Rs 30 lakhs. Further on the intervening night of 14th and 15th January, it is learnt that one Bangladeshi smuggler sustained pellet injury in BSF firing from non-lethal weapon in the area of BOP N C Nagar under Sepahijala district when a group of armed smugglers tried to attack BSF troops on duty and forcibly tried to smuggle”, said BSF.