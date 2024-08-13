The BSF has thwarted a major infiltration attempt by Bangladeshi nationals in Tripura on August 12.

On 12 August 2024, a group of 12 to 15 Bangladeshi nationals attempted to cross the international boundary from the area of BOP Paharmura in District Khowai, taking advantage of poor weather and visibility.

Alert BSF troops on duty observed the group crossing the boundary. When challenged, the infiltrators tried to forcefully negotiate the border fencing.

To prevent the infiltration, one round from a Pump Action Gun was fired, causing the group to flee towards Bangladeshi territory.

The alertness of the BSF troops prevented a major infiltration incident. In light of the ongoing unrest and law and order situation in Bangladesh, the BSF has intensified surveillance and border domination.



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