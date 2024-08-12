Expressing concern over the alleged atrocities on minority Hindus, Tipra Motha Party Legislature Ranjit Debbarma has written a letter to the Interim Government of Bangladesh seeking an immediate arrangement of adequate security for the victimized religious minority people living in the Chittagong Hill Tracts of neighbouring Bangladesh.

Debbarma in his letter said that religious minorities like Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians have been targeted and heinous incidents of physical assaults, murder, arson, looting even the modesty of the women severely victimized countrywide indescribably soon the protests in the country were started.

He alleged that the religious minority people are completely insecure in the whole country which is a very much painful and heart-breaking scenario prevailing in the whole country and claimed that the people are staying without food, drink, security and shelter in this stage of violence- trodden Bangladesh.

Ranjit also pointed out that the Historic 135-year-old "Bir Chandra Public Library" existed at Kandirpar, Comilla, Bangladesh established by the Late Maharaja Bir Chandra Manikya of the then Kingdom of Tripura has been targeted and demolished severely.



Also Read: Tripura Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind demands security of Hindus in Bangladesh, condemns attacks

“The all photos, idols, furniture, various religious books, historic books like Rajmala, and most precious age-old ornaments were looted and destroyed which bears a most shameful episode for a Nation like Bangladesh. A large number of Victimized Religious Minority people waiting at the international border with Tripura, Meghalaya, Assam, Mizoram and West Bengal without food, drink, shelter, sanitation etc. with a hope to entering a country like India with a view to saving their respective life, religion, modesty of the women's. The altitude of torture on the poor villagers and minority Indigenous people raised in such a high peak that they compelled to urge to sacrifice their lives in the bullet of BSF of India, rather go back to their own village of Bangladesh”, the letter reads.

He said that there are a large number of violent incidents that happened upon the Indigenous People at the three Districts like Khagracharri, Rangamati and Bandarban under Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT's) of Bangladesh.

“There are many incidents of Arson, looting, and modesty of women victimized remarkably as they belong to a Religious Minority under the category of Indigenous People. More so, the incidents of violence also occurred upon the Indigenous People of Habiganj and Maulavibazar District of Bangladesh as they are religiously minority. They are completely insecure in their own motherland Bangladesh for their life, property, modesty of women and Religion. I am requesting to take the immediate arrangements of adequate security to the victimized religious minority people including the distressed victimized, insecure Indigenous people of three Districts like Khagracharri, Rangamati and Bandarban under Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT's), Habiganj and Maulavibazar District of Bangladesh on top most priority basis to avoid expansion of violence outside the country of Bangladesh”, he added.