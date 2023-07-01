The budget session of the Thirteenth Legislative Assembly of Tripura is set to commence on July 7, as announced by the Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, Biswabandhu Sen, during a press conference today.

Speaking in the press conference, the Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, Biswabandhu Sen today said that the second budget session of the Thirteenth Legislative Assembly will continue for a total of 4 days.

"Today the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) was held. It was unanimously decided in the BAC meeting that the session will be held for four days. Initially, it was decided to have a three-day session but the opposition demanded a 5-day session. However, it was unanimously decided in the BAC meeting that the session will be held for a total of 4 days", said the speaker.



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He said that the session will commence on 7th July. There will be a holiday on 8th and 9th July. The session will resume again on 10th July. While on 11th July there will be a holiday and will resume on 12th and 13th July.

He further informed that during the session, two bills will be tabled including Tripura Goods and Services Tax Bill and Tripura Appropriation Bill.

"The budget will be presented during the session, and discussions will be held on the budget. The budget will be passed on 7th July", he said

Apart from the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, the meeting of the BAC was attended by Deputy Speaker Ram Prasad Pal, MLA Rampad Jamatia, Chief Whip of the Legislative Assembly Kalyani Roy, and others.