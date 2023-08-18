Jitendra Chaudhary, the Secretary of the CPIM state committee in Tripura, has written a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Tripura demanding a thorough investigation into the alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct by the BJP.

The MCC was enforced in Boxanagar and Dhanpur Assembly Constituencies under Sepahijala district where the by-election is slated to be held on September 05.

In the letter, Chaudhury said the BJP has been showing in the initial stage of the ongoing bye-elections in two Assembly seats of the state, they have reasons to apprehend, If the election authority fails to enforce their command on the violators that would be detrimental to vitiate the entire election.

“On 16th of August, while approaching the office of the Returning officer for submitting nominations of Left Front candidates, our mass procession was stopped by the police at a certain point, saying beyond that point it was a restricted area. Accordingly, our procession stopped there. But I show a big dais was constructed inside the restricted area by the ruling BJP", the letter reads.

He said that he drew the matter to the notice of the CEO, who informed the matter to the District Election Officer of Sepahijala District.

"In the evening DEO himself also talked to me and assured me that no violation of MCC would be allowed to happen in any stage of the election. But, BJP leaders and most of the ministers including the Chief Minister used that dais today to address the people gathered on the occasion of the submission of nomination of BJP candidates. On 8 August last, the day when the ECI declared bye-election in the state, I wrote a letter to the DEO, Sepahijala District urging for the removal of all publicity materials containing achievements of the BJP government from the Sepahijala District where MCC was imposed immediately after the declaration of bye-election", said the CPIM leader.

He said it is unfortunate that being a ruling party in the state, which should have been responsible and respectful to the adherence to the MCC, is willfully violating it for garnering electoral benefits.

"It is expected that, as the chief of the election administration of the state, you would sincerely exert your authority to ensure the level-playing opportunity to all stakeholders and order an investigation of the violation of MCC mentioned above and take appropriate action against the violators", the letter added.

Also read: Tripura: Public movement through 'Maitri Setu' expected to commence from September 1