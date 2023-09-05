Opposition political parties, including CPIM and Congress in Tripura, have alleged widespread poll rigging and voter intimidation in the Dhanpur and Boxanagar Assembly Constituencies, where a by-election has currently underway since this morning.

Voting in both assembly seats commenced at 7 AM, and by 1 PM, around 61 per cent voter turnout was recorded.

Although the Congress has abstained from participating in the by-election, Tripura Pradesh Congress President Ashish Kumar Saha stated that this by-election is once again marred by irregularities.



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"This election is becoming a farce once more. Since late last night, reports indicate that unruly goons supported by the BJP have begun intimidating voters, launching attacks on local Congress leaders, and threatening voters to undermine the integrity of the election. In some areas, voters are attempting to exercise their rights by casting votes, but in most places, BJP workers are preventing voters from reaching the polling stations and attacking them," he alleged.

Meanwhile, CPIM state committee secretary Jitendra Choudhury described this election as a state-sponsored, one-sided affair, alleging that all the Ministers and MLAs of the ruling party are violating the model code of conduct.

"People from all over the state have gathered in the poll-bound assembly constituencies. We have informed the CEO, but no action has been taken. Rigging, blocking opposition supporters, and preventing the election polling agents of opposition parties have been happening since early this morning. Most of these incidents are occurring in the Boxanagar Assembly constituency, and similar issues are also arising in Dhanpur," he said.