Union Minister of State Pratima Bhoumik on Tuesday expressed confidence in the BJP's victory in both assembly constituencies, which had been neglected during the erstwhile Left Front rule.

The by-election in Tripura’s Dhanpur and Boxanagar Assembly constituencies, located in Tripura’s Sepahijala district, is currently underway. As of 11 AM, the voter turnout was recorded at over 40 per cent.

After casting her vote in Dhanpur Assembly Constituency, Bhoumik stated that there is no doubt about the BJP candidates winning in both assembly seats.

She said, “Since the declaration of the by-election, the voters have been excited. In addition, during the 2023 assembly elections, voters who could not cast their votes in favour of BJP due to various reasons and confusion, get a chance again to cast vote in favour of BJP and development ,” Bhoumik said.

She also expressed confidence that the BJP would win by a landslide, as people would vote for the BJP due to the development initiatives.

“We have provided free rice, water connections, and toilets to the people. We are committed to fulfilling our promises and have never asked people to attend rallies or contribute money for government schemes. In the last 32 years, they have neglected both constituencies, and it was a challenge for us to provide all the flagship programs to the people despite not having any BJP MLAs. People will vote for development, surpassing past records,” she added.

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