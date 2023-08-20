Days after Tripura Congress Committee President Asish Kumar Saha stated that the party would not field any candidates to support the opposition in order to avoid weakening the anti-BJP fight, former minister and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman claimed on August 20 that his party had not received any request from the CPIM to campaign for their candidates in the upcoming by-polls.

The by-polls are scheduled to be held in two constituencies, namely Boxanagar and Dhanpur Assembly Constituencies, situated in Tripura’s Sepahijala district.

The CPIM has put forward candidates for both of these seats.

Speaking with reporters today, Roy Barman stated, "Regarding the campaign for the by-elections in Dhanpur and Boxanagar Assembly Constituencies, the CPIM leaders haven't approached us. I assume they are self-sufficient in that regard. Therefore, we have concluded that the presence of the state leadership is unnecessary for this by-election. The district leadership is already present, and they will act according to their convenience."

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