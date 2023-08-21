Tripura CPIM state committee secretary Jitendra Chaudhury on August 21 demanded immediate measures against BJP candidate Tofazzal Hussain for allegedly violating Model Mode of Conduct by openly appealing to government employees to vote for him.

Tofazzal is a BJP candidate from Boxanagar Assembly Constituency of Tripura’ Sepahijala district where the by-poll will be held on September 05.

Chaudhury who is also CPIM MLA wrote a letter to the Tripura CEO Puneet Agarwal highlighting the matter.

Referring a piece of news published in a local daily against the BJP candidate, the CPIM leader in a letter to Tripura CEO said, “The content of the news item is: On 20th August 2023, in the meeting of the All Tripura Madrasa Teachers Association (ATMTA) was held at Kamalnagar under 20- Boxanagar Assembly Constituency. Md. Tofazzal Hussain, a BJP candidate from this constituency not only remained present in the meeting, but he also addressed the Madrassa Teacher advocating the secular character of the BJP and appealed to them to vote for him. In the image Md. Tofazzal Husain, BJP candidate is being seen addressing the teachers' gathering”.

The letter further said that reportedly, the ruling BJP itself has arranged this meeting of the Madrasa Teachers as a part of the election campaign.

“These Madrasa teachers are purely government employees and many of whom may be drafted for election duty. For the fairness of the election, these government employees cannot be mobilized for election campaigns by any party. But the BJP being an incumbent in Tripura is so dauntless, it feels proud of flouting all the provisions of MCC. As the poll-date would be approaching nearer, we apprehend, the desperation of the ruling BJP for violating the election code would escalate. I request you ask for an explanation from the BJP candidate and take necessary measures to enforce MCC upon the BJP”, he said.

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