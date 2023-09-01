Former Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura, Jishnu Dev Varma, took a dig at the CPIM on September 1, labelling the party as the 'Complain Party of India.'

In a cryptic response to a series of complaints by the CPIM regarding alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by BJP Ministers, Candidates, and leaders during the by-poll elections in Dhanpur and Boxanagar Assembly Constituencies, the former deputy chief minister stated that the CPIM is proficient at complaining but lacks the ability to work for the people.

The by-election in both the seats is slated to be held on September 05 next.

“CPIM always complains about others. They are the 'Complain Party of India.' They excel at making complaints but do not know how to work for the people. Consequently, they have earned the reputation of being the 'Complain Party of India' and nothing more," he remarked.

When asked about the BJP's prospects of victory, the senior BJP leader stated that the party is receiving an overwhelming response in the poll-bound assembly constituencies.

“I have been in Boxanagar and Dhanpur, attending numerous party events and campaigns. The response has been very positive. People are coming out of their homes with enthusiasm and attending our party's rallies, which is a promising sign for the BJP. It indicates that victory for our party is just a matter of time," Dev Varma said.

Also read: Tripura: CPIM trying to create unrest in poll-bound assemblies, says BJP