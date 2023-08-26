Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on August 26 criticized the then-left-front government for neglecting developmental work in the poll-bound Boxanagar Assembly Constituency and said that the people of this assembly constituency have decided to reject the CPIM party in the by-election slated to be held on September 05.

Dr. Saha said this while addressing 'Pristhapramukh Sanmelan at Kalamchoura in Boxanagar under the Sephaijala district.

“I visited the Boxanagar Assembly Constituency and was shocked to witness the extent of neglect. Despite having had many MLAs and Ministers representing this assembly, their presence is now negligible. Their candidate is also absent. It's perplexing how they plan to address the electorate during their campaign. The people will not accept them. While interacting with voters during door-to-door visits in this constituency, I have found that they acknowledge past mistakes and have decided to support only the BJP and reject CPIM. The BJP upholds the principle of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'.”, said Dr. Saha.

Dr. Saha, today, appealed to people who are still with the Congress and CPIM to join the BJP.

"We have a double-engine government, and many bogies in this engine are empty. Those who have worked for Congress and CPIM should come and join us. I am confident that on September 08 we will celebrate victory in this assembly as people will elect Tofajjal Hossain to the Assembly with a massive mandate," said the Chief Minister.



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