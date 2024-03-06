The oath-taking ceremony of two new ministers including Animesh Debbarma and Brishaketu Debbarma from Tipra Motha is likely to take place on March 07.

Sources from Tipra Motha told India Today NE that the leader of the Opposition Animesh Debbarma and MLA Brishaketu Debbarma will sworn in as Minister of Tripura Cabinet.

"The cabinet Reshuffle is supposed to take place today but Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha leaving the state this evening while Founder of Tipra Motha and Royal Scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has missed his flight. So probably tomorrow it will take place" said the source.



Also Read: Tripura cabinet likely to be reshuffled, Tipra Motha leaders to join

Tripura cabinet is likely to be reshuffled, with the induction of two leaders from Tipra Motha.

Sources confirmed that the decision was taken after a series of meetings and two Tipra Motha MLAs including Leader of Opposition Animesh Debbarma and Brishaketu Debbarma likely to be inducted into the state cabinet.

With the induction of these two legislators into the state cabinet, Tripura will have 11 Ministers.

