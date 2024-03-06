Tripura cabinet is likely to be reshuffled, with the induction of two leaders from Tipra Motha.

Sources confirmed that the decision was taken after a series of meetings and two Tipra Motha MLAs including Leader of Opposition Animesh Debbarma and Brishaketu Debbarma likely to be inducted into the state cabinet.

With the induction of these two legislators into the state cabinet, Tripura will have 11 Ministers.

This is a developing story.



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