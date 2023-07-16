The Tripura Police on July 15 seized cannabis worth Rs 5 lakh from Chakmaghat area under Teliamura Sub-division of Khowai district.

Teliamura Sub-divisional Police officer Prasun Kanti Triprua told India Today NE that Police received a tip off that one container truck bearing no WB61B7248 was parked at Saalbagan Chakmaghat under Mungiakami Police station in Teliamura.

"We found the truck and on checking recovered 70 packets of cannabis containing 140 kgs of dry cannabis from a secret chamber made under the body of the truck", said the Police.

He further informed that the market value of the cannabis would be around Rs 5.60 lakh.

"We have registered a specific case being under NDPS Act and would arrest the criminal soon", SDPO added.

Also read : 62 foreigners apprehended by RPF of NF Railway in June 2023