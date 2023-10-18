Tripura's Fisheries Minister, Sudhangshu Das, on Wednesday, said that the central government is likely to approve a project of setting up the state’s first Integrated Aqua Park project in Unakoti District.

“This ambitious venture will serve a multitude of purposes, acting as a major tourist attraction where diverse fish breeds will be cultivated to entice visitors. Additionally, the park will incorporate specialized areas for cold storage, along with designated selling sheds within its premises. This unique destination will not only showcase the natural beauty of the region but also educate visitors about the various fish species native to Tripura and India”, said Minister Das addressing a press conference.

Minister Das further informed that during his recent visit to Delhi, he submitted a comprehensive project report to the Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairy, Parshottam Rupala.



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“The response was overwhelmingly positive, with the Union Minister expressing keen interest in establishing such a facility in Tripura. The proposed project site has already been earmarked in the Chandipur assembly constituency, with an estimated budget of Rs 99 crore required to bring this mega project to fruition”, said the Minister.

In addition to this, the Minister disclosed that several proposals were presented to the Union Minister during their meeting, aimed at enhancing the services provided by the Animal Resource and Fisheries departments. These included requests for funding to restore currently unused water bodies, potentially converting around 250 hectares of water bodies across the state for pisciculture, thereby narrowing the gap between production and demand.

“Furthermore, a proposal for establishing a Central University for Veterinary Sciences was tabled. Discussions also revolved around the creation of a regional fishery training centre during the New Delhi meeting”, he said.

Meanwhile, the department has decided to launch 25 fish stores across the state, offering fish at subsidized prices in celebration of Vijaya Dashami. A wide variety of fish will be available at these counters, making it a boon for consumers.