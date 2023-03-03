Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha will submit his resignation letter to state Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya at 11 am on March 3.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained its power in Tripura after winning 32 seats.

On the other hand, the Tipra Motha Party, led by royal scion Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma, bagged 13 seats while the CPI(M) claimed victory on 11 seats.

However, the election results upset the Congress as managed to win only three seats in the 60-member assembly.

Elections in Tripura were held on February 16, when nearly 89.98 per cent of voters had exercised their franchise.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the BJP's win in Tripura and thanked the people of the state for giving the mandate to the saffron party on March 2.

"Thank you, Tripura! This is a vote for progress and stability. BJP Tripura will continue to boost the state's growth trajectory. I am proud of all Tripura BJP Karyakartas for their spectacular efforts at the grassroots," PM Modi tweeted.

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