The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) in Tripura held a massive protest rally on July 25, demanding the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

They also urged the central government to take necessary steps to restore peace in the conflict-torn state.

Speaking on the issue, CITU state General Secretary Shankar Prasad Datta said that the world knows the heinous crime is being committed in Manipur in the last 85 days.

“Our central government and Prime Minister kept mum. The Chief Minister of Manipur is unable to control the conflict between the Meiteis and Kukis communities. Women are being tortured severely and this crime is being ashamed by the people of our country and world so today on behalf of CITU throughout the country we are demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister and also demanding the attempt to be taken by the central government to maintain peace in the state”, said Datta.



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While Manik Dey CITU State President has lashed PM Modi for holding no discussion over the Manipur issue.

“Many people have died, and several houses were ablaze. A fear psychosis is prevailing in Manipur. BJP-ruled government is backing these incidents. Nobody can accept the way women are coming under attack. And if the internet resumes many more things may circulate. The central government has no steps in this case even PM Modi is not accepting and doesn’t want to discuss the matter”, he said.