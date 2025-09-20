Tripura Civil Society calls statewide bandh on October 13 for ILP and Tiprasa Accord implementation

The Tripura Civil Society has called for a statewide dawn-to-dusk bandh on October 13 to press for the introduction of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system, action against illegal immigrants, and the speedy implementation of the Tiprasa Accord.

Announcing the bandh on Saturday, Tipra Motha Party MLA Ranjit Debbarma said the call was being given by a non-political organisation, with his party extending full support. “Our demand is that the Tripura government must initiate strong measures against illegal immigrants as per the directives of the Union Home Ministry. Unlike Assam, Gujarat, Delhi, and other states, Tripura has failed to act,” Debbarma alleged at a press conference.

He also criticised the Centre’s move to extend the deadline for granting Indian citizenship to refugees, saying the decision is unacceptable to civil society in Tripura. “In the state, especially within the TTAADC areas, the Citizenship Amendment Act should not be implemented. Refugees and illegal migrants are not the same, and many living here illegally have not even applied for citizenship,” he said.



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Among the other demands raised were the establishment of detention camps in every district, formation of a Special Task Force to identify and deport illegal migrants, and the introduction of ILP in Tripura, which Debbarma stressed is already functional in several northeastern states and “is not against any community.”

He further underlined the need for strict action against those using fake SC and ST certificates and demanded recognition of the Roman script for the Kokborok language. The MLA also reiterated the call for the immediate implementation of the Tiprasa Accord, signed earlier this year.

The bandh will be observed across the state on October 13, from dawn to dusk, with organisers saying it will be a peaceful demonstration of public sentiment.