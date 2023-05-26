Amidst the ongoing protests against Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha over his alleged remarks about the royal scion and TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, Dr Saha clarified on May 26 that he maintains a good and sweet relationship with Pradyot and his family.

On Thursday late at night, CM Dr Saha met Pradyot at his palace in Agartala.

While speaking with media, this morning, CM Dr Saha said, "I had heard that he was unwell and had gone outside for treatment. We share a good relationship with him and his family members. Yesterday, upon learning that his physical condition was not good, I visited him to inquire about his health."

Also Read: Row over Maharaja Title: Pradyot asserts identity, rejects need for certification

When questioned about the protests against him regarding his statement, the Chief Minister responded, "This is a democratic country, and everyone has the right to hold protests democratically. However, engaging in unnecessary protests will not yield any benefits."

Dr Saha further added, "It is important to understand that not all issues can be resolved overnight. Even with discipline, certain loopholes may exist. It is not feasible to solve all problems in a single day. Many individuals have joined our party, and I believe that gradually they will align with the principles and direction set forth by Dr Shyamaprasad Mookherjee and Prime Minister Modi. I have always emphasized that politics should not be pursued as a profession but rather be carried out sincerely from the heart for the welfare of the people."