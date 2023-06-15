Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on June 14 appealed the women of the state, urging them to play a pivotal role in the upcoming Lok Sabha Election and present two lotuses as a gift to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by securing victory in both seats in 2024.

The Chief Minister graced the 'Vidushi Mahila Sanmelan' organized by Pradesh BJP Mahila Morcha to commemorate Narendra Modi's remarkable nine years as Prime Minister. During his address at the event, he highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's relentless efforts in implementing welfare measures to uplift the socio-economic status of women in the country.

"In line with our Prime Minister's footsteps, the present state government has introduced several programs for the betterment of the mothers and sisters of Tripura," expressed the Chief Minister.

He further revealed that the state government has reserved 33 percent of government jobs for women, emphasizing their welfare. Notably, the number of self-help groups in Tripura has experienced a significant rise, increasing from 4,100 in 2018 to 39,672 in 2023. This development has positively impacted around 354,000 women in the state.

He further acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's consistent efforts in transforming the nation's welfare landscape.

"Since 2014, the Prime Minister has spearheaded numerous initiatives for the welfare of our citizens. He has established 390 new universities in the past nine years, supplementing the existing 723 across the country. The development of communication systems, including national highways and railways, has been prioritized in various regions. Additionally, through the Act East policy, he has diligently focused on the development of North East India, resulting in significant benefits for Tripura," said the Chief Minister.

He concluded saying, “The Lok Sabha election is approaching and we have to gift two lotuses to PM Modi as token of gift by winning both the seats in the state and for the women of the state have to play an important role”.

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