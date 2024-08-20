Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha chaired a review meeting to assess the flood situation in the state soon after arriving from Delhi on August 20.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary JK Sinha, DGP Amitabh Ranjan, Revenue Secretary Brijesh Pandey, and other officials from PWD and DWS.

According to the latest report, 5600 people are currently in shelter houses, while seven persons have died and two are missing after floods hit several parts of the state due to heavy rain.

Addressing a press conference on the present scenario, Brijesh Pandey, Secretary, Revenue Department on Tuesday said that due to incessant rainfall over the past 48 hours water levels of rivers in Tripura have inflated significantly leading to flooding in many areas.



Also Read: Tripura floods: 7 dead, two missing, over 5600 displaced due to torrential rainfall

He said that a significantly high level of rainfall occurred in Bagafa (375.8mm) and Belonia(324.4mm) South Tripura District and Amarpur (307.1mm) of Gomati in the last 24 hours.

“As a result, South Tripura & Gomati have been badly affected. Four rivers namely Howrah, Dhalai, Muhuri and Khowai are flowing above the danger level as at 4.00 pm”, said the official.

“The District Administration has opened a total of 183 relief camps for providing shelter to 5607 affected families in the State. Out of which, 24 relief camps are in West Tripura District, 68 relief camps in Gomati District, 30 relief camps in South Tripura District and 39 relief camps in Khowai District have been opened. Rest camps are in the remaining four districts”, said Brijesh.