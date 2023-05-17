The Leader of the Opposition in Tripura, Animesh Debbarma on Wednesday said that Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha has assured him and the delegates of Roman Script for Kokborok Choba that a committee of experts will be formed to address the longstanding dispute over the Kokborok script.

Debbarma mentioned that he had requested a meeting with the Chief Minister through a letter, emphasizing the need to discuss the demand for the Roman script for Kokborok. After a patient hearing, the Chief Minister agreed to establish a committee to hold detailed discussions with stakeholders and seek a resolution based on their findings.

“We held a detailed meeting with the Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha over the demand for Kokborok script. The CM has listened to us carefully and has assured us that the government would soon form a committee to resolve the matter”, said Debbarma who is the leader of the opposition and MLA of TIPRA Motha today.

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The demands for Kokborok script brew again after the Directorate of Kokborok and other minority languages in Tripura has reportedly written to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to prepare Kokborok question papers for the board exams only in Bengali script.

The recently concluded session of the Tripura Legislative Assembly also witnesses a ruckus over the demand for the Kokborok script.

“Kokborok language doesn’t signify any community. Many Bengali students are studying the Kokborok language to know the roots of the state. It’s an official language of the state and so in the meeting, we tried to make the Chief Minister aware of the ground realities”, said the TIPRA Motha MLA.