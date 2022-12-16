Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha will leave for Meghalaya on December 17 to attend the golden jubilee celebration of the North Eastern Council (NEC) which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While participating ‘In Swachha Tripura Abhiyan’ Tripura CM Dr Saha said, “It is a month of happiness as on December 18 our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming here. He was supposed to come months ago but he is a busy person as he has to travel across the country. He always thinks about India and makes himself busy working for the development of people. But after all, he has decided to arrive here from Shillong in Meghalaya on December 18”.

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Dr Saha further said, “Tomorrow I am leaving for Meghalaya to attend the golden jubilee celebration of Northeast council with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. So I am hoping we both are arriving here together. Keeping all this in mind we are ready to give PM Modi a warm welcome. His dream is to make India clean India and following this direction we are working”.

He said following the arrival of PM Modi the state government started ‘Swachha Tripura Abhiyan’ from December 13 to December 17.



“Along with Swachha Tripura we have to also keep clean our hearts and we are working on this direction. We are working for people. We have started ‘Proti ghore Susashan’ to celebrate the birthday of PM Modi”, he said.