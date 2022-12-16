Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha has said that the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has approved the setting up of a dental college in the state for the next academic year 2023-24 which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 18 next.

While speaking with the media, CM Dr Saha said on December 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally inaugurate the first dental college of Tripura along with other projects at a function at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala.

“The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has approved the setting up of a dental college in the state. The first year of study will start in the dental college from the next academic year 2023-24. On December 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally inaugurate this dental college along with other projects at a function at Swami Vivekananda Maidan”, said CM.

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The Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on behalf of the people of the state for setting up this college.

“This is a dream project of the state. The establishment of this college is possible due to the efforts of all. A delegation of the Dental Council of India visited the state on December 12 and 13 and submitted a report containing their observations to the Executive Council. It is on the basis of this report that the Union Health Ministry gives approval”, Dr Saha told reporters.

The Chief Minister said that the visiting team was satisfied with the basic infrastructure of the college and the admission process will be completed in this college having 50 seats on the basis of the NET result.

“15 per cent of the total seats will be filled centrally. Apart from this, 7 to 8 seats will be allotted for all the states of the North Eastern region which do not have dental colleges. The college is being started at IGM Hospital premises where hostel facilities are provided for the students”, he added.