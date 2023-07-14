Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on July 14 compared Congress leaders to the life cycle of cockroaches.

While addressing the Karyakartas of Santirbazar Mandal in the South District, Chief Minister Dr Saha criticized MLA Sudip Roy Barman of 6-Agartala for his statement that a microscope would be needed to find the BJP in Tripura in 2023.

"But we have emerged once again. Our Prime Minister, Home Minister, and Karyakartas are working tirelessly. Organizational meetings are necessary. We need to garner more support from the people. We won this election and formed the government because of PM Modi, HM Shah, and BJP national president JP Nadda. It is our duty and responsibility to secure both Lok Sabha seats with more votes than last year. We need to think about how we can strengthen our relationship with the people," said CM Dr Saha.



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He also criticized the CPIM and Congress for their misrule and urged party workers to help people understand why some individuals who were previously in the BJP have now joined the Congress.

"During our school days, we used to learn about the life cycle of cockroaches. And the Congress leaders are similar to them as they have changed parties multiple times, starting from Congress to TMC, BJP, and back to Congress again. This cycle will continue. We don't know where they will go next, but whenever they join another party, they will tell the people that they failed to achieve the objectives of the people. They have no ideology or philosophy. As they fail to fulfil their personal agendas, they switch parties," said CM Dr Saha.

The CM appealed to the Karyakartas, stating that they should intensify their door-to-door campaigns to raise awareness about the state and centrally sponsored development work.

"We have always believed in the motto 'actions speak louder than words.' Our party speaks less and works more for the development of the state. Under the guidance of PM Modi, we are undertaking development projects across the state," added CM Saha.