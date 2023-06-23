In an oblique reference to Trinamool Congress, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Friday expressed his disappointment and criticized the party for transforming West Bengal into a mini Pakistan.

Speaking at an event held at the BJP state party office on the Death Anniversary of Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, CM Dr Saha emphasized the distressing state of affairs in West Bengal, lamenting that its people seem to have forgotten the purpose and for whom Bengal was created.

"Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee was a remarkable individual, an esteemed educationist who, at the young age of 33, became the vice-chancellor of Calcutta University. He holds the distinction of being the youngest person to assume that position. History tells us about his relentless efforts to promote the Bengali language at Calcutta University. In 1937, he even invited Guru Rabindranath Tagore to deliver a convocation speech in Bengali, a historic moment for any university in India. He played a pivotal role in saving West Bengal. However, it is deeply unfortunate to witness the current state of affairs in West Bengal. The people in power seem to have forgotten the essence of why West Bengal came into existence, and as a result, they have turned it into a mini Pakistan. It is a painful sight," remarked Dr Saha.



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He further said that the political scenario changed drastically after 2014 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the PM of India as people have seen what a transparent government looks like.

"PM Modi follows in the footsteps of Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, and it is crucial for us, both as a government and as a party, to work transparently, adhering to the directions set by PM Modi. By doing so, we can gain the support of the people," Dr Saha emphasized.

Furthermore, he called upon party workers and leaders to strengthen the connection between the party and the people to ensure electoral victories.

"The BJP-IPFT government has been re-elected, but we must not underestimate the intelligence of the people. They understand everything. In the upcoming elections, we must secure victories in more constituencies, and this is only possible when we establish strong relationships with the people. We have to go door-to-door, meeting individuals and fostering connections. Mere distribution of leaflets and posters will not suffice. To win the support of the people, our party and the government must take the necessary steps," asserted the Chief Minister.



