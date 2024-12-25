Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha on Wednesday stated that the recently concluded 72nd Plenary Session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) focused on issues such as the present condition in Bangladesh, internal security, combating drug menace, and various developmental initiatives.

Addressing a press conference this evening, Dr Saha highlighted that all the Chief Ministers and Governors from the Northeast participated in the NEC session, gaining valuable insights into Tripura's potential.

“Many people were previously unaware of Tripura. The representatives, after attending the session, gained significant awareness about Tripura's resources like bamboo, agar, roads, and tourism. This has been highly beneficial for us. The session also included discussions on NESAC (North Eastern Space Applications Centre) and a Bankers' Summit, which brought together financial leaders from across the country. This is a remarkable achievement. Over Rs 800 crore will be spent on the resettlement of Brus. The Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, personally inspected the ongoing work and its implementation. Such meetings pave the way for more developmental projects. Tripura is now making its mark on the world map, which will benefit us greatly,” said Dr. Saha.



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Dr. Saha further informed that the meeting covered several critical issues, including law and order and the current situation in Bangladesh.

“We presented details on the present conditions in Bangladesh, the status of border fencing, and the deployment of BSF, Tripura Police, and CRPF personnel. We also shared our future requirements, which were duly noted for further discussion. This meeting will enhance inter-state coordination. We also emphasized creating a drug-free Northeast and outlined our developmental needs. The visiting Chief Ministers also highlighted their respective developmental priorities. The opposition should appreciate the state's efforts in hosting such a significant event,” he said.

Criticizing the Congress, Dr. Saha stated, “Congress is now staging a drama by using the name of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar to target the BJP. Historically, Congress was anti-Ambedkar. Their current actions are nothing but a farce aimed at misleading the people. If we examine the history, Congress never truly respected Dr Ambedkar. They never awarded him national honours like the Bharat Ratna or Padma Bhushan during their tenure. We demand an apology from Congress for their disrespectful treatment of this legendary figure.”