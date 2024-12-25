In a landmark move to strengthen India's weather monitoring and research capabilities, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Department of Physics, Tripura University, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The signing ceremony, held on December 24, 2024, marked a pivotal step toward advancing the indigenous development of India's Lightning Detection Network (ILDN).

The ceremony was graced by the presence of notable dignitaries, including Dr. M. Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) and Dr. M. Mohapatra, Director General, IMD.

The MoU was formally signed by R. Madan, Scientist G at IMD, and Dr. A. Guha, Professor at the Department of Physics, Tripura University.

Indigenous Development: Enhance the ILDN infrastructure for real-time lightning detection and forecasting, contributing to disaster management and public safety.



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Collaborative Research: Foster a research ecosystem that integrates expertise from academia, research institutions, and operational agencies across India.

Technological Advancement: Leverage advanced technologies to improve weather prediction capabilities and mitigate the impacts of natural disasters.

Dr. Ravichandran hailed the collaboration as a vital step forward in utilizing cutting-edge technology for weather forecasting and disaster mitigation. “This initiative underscores our commitment to developing indigenous solutions that address India’s unique meteorological challenges,” he remarked.

Dr. M. Mohapatra emphasized the importance of academia-industry partnerships in enhancing operational capabilities and fostering innovation in meteorology.

The partnership between IMD and Tripura University is expected to significantly bolster India’s lightning detection and prediction capabilities, reducing the risks associated with lightning strikes.

This collaboration represents a significant stride toward self-reliance in meteorological technology, aligning with India’s broader vision for innovation and resilience in addressing natural calamities.