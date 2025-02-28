Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha today said that people from all sections of society should come forward to prevent AIDS and emphasized setting up a call centre in the Tripura AIDS Control Society for the regular monitoring of AIDS patients.



“People from all sections of society should come forward to prevent AIDS. Public representatives have an important role in this work. The Tripura AIDS Control Society should take the initiative to prevent AIDS with public representatives,” he said.

Dr. Saha, who is also the Health Minister of the state, said this at the 18th general meeting of the Tripura AIDS Control Society at the Secretariat today.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister said that AIDS is a deadly disease, and citizens from all walks of life should be aware of this disease to prevent it.

“Various social organizations in the state should be involved in the work of preventing AIDS,” he said.

The Chief Minister suggested that the Health Department take up a special campaign with a three-month program for AIDS/HIV detection.



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He also virtually inaugurated three Link ART centers. These centers are located at Amarpur Sub-Division Hospital in Gomati district, Gandatwisa Sub-Division Hospital in Dhalai district, and Belonia Sub-Division Hospital in South Tripura district.

AIDS/HIV-affected people will be able to get essential medicines from these centres.

After the meeting, the Chief Minister flagged off a mobile ICTC van at the Secretariat.

As part of the campaign to prevent AIDS, the Chief Minister emphasized advertisements in newspapers, talk shows, press meets, advertisements on various cable channels, and the distribution of leaflets in schools and colleges.

Moreover, the Chief Minister advised the society to monitor truck drivers, especially those coming from outside the state, and to get their blood tested to ensure early detection of infections.