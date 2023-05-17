Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha flagged off a truck carrying relief material for the people of Manipur on May 17.

After flagging off the relief materials in front of the BJP state party office, the Chief Minister stated that there had been recent ethnic violence in Manipur, leading to the establishment of relief camps for affected individuals.

“For this purpose, the Manipur Pradesh BJP requested assistance with relief materials, and Tripura was prepared to offer aid. The relief package includes approximately 25 tons of food, clothing, and other essential items. Starting from the Central government, and Manipur government to the party's karyakartas, everyone is working for the people who took shelter in Manipur. All the daily necessary essential items also we are sending. In the coming days if necessary we will send it again. However the situation in Manipur is under control”, said Chief Minister.

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On the death anniversary of the Late Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Debbarma, the CM stated, "Late Maharaj Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Debbarma was a legendary figure and the architect of modern Tripura. It is important for everyone to be aware of Maharaja Bir Bikram's contributions to Tripura."

Speaking about the 'Mukhyamantri Samipeshu,' the CM mentioned that many people approach him seeking financial assistance for medical treatment, while others come to discuss their family issues.

“I have also received requests regarding instances where FIRs have been registered but the police have not responded adequately. In such cases, I immediately direct the police to take appropriate action. We are committed to resolving all the problems faced by the people," CM Dr Saha told reporters.

During the program, former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, Social Welfare and Social Education Minister Tinku Roy, Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation Dipak Majumder, TIDC Chairman Nabadal Banik, BJP state general secretary Papia Datta and others remained present.