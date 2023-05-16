After completing one year as Chief Minister, Dr Manik Saha on Tuesday said that the main motive of this government is the development of the state and solving the problem of people.

Dr Saha completed his one-year tenure as Chief Minister on Monday.

While speaking with reporters, CM Dr Saha said, “I have not done everything. We have a long way to go. We have done our best and always we should try and give our best this is what our government have done. We are for the people. For the sake of the people whatever is possible for their benefit, we will do. People have huge support for the BJP-IPFT government and for which we successfully formed a government again and we are working only for development.”

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Dr Saha reiterated the government's focus on serving the people, stating that their support led to their second term in the government.

He expressed his adherence to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development-oriented approach, highlighting connectivity, healthcare, education, agriculture, and overall state development as top priorities. Maintaining law and order was also emphasized by the Chief Minister.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi always said that without development we have nothing. Without development work development of government, state, and country is not possible. We are working following the direction of Prime Minister Modi. Some problems will be there but we are maintaining the law and order in the state too. Our main priority is connectivity, health, education, and agriculture but we have to focus on each and every sector for the overall development of the state”.