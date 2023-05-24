In a resolute pursuit to establish the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government once again in the Centre, Tripura Chief Minister, Prof. Dr Manik Saha, on Wednesday said that the party is poised to achieve a momentous victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Tripura.

The Chief Minister also said that under the steadfast leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP aims to secure an overwhelming mandate that will resonate across the state.

CM Dr Saha today attended ‘Karyakarini Baithak’ at Kalyanpur in Khowai district along with the Chief Whip of Tripura Legislative Assembly and MLA Kalyani Roy, MLA Pinaki Das Chowdhury and other karyakarytas present.

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Explaining the purpose of the meeting, CM Prof. Dr Saha said, “The senior leadership of our party has instructed us to visit all eight districts to conduct the 'Karyakarini Baithak.' I was assigned the responsibility of chairing the 'Karyakarini Baithak' in the Khowai district. All the karyakartas of different wings, blocks and Mandal are attending the ‘Karyakarini Baithak’ today. Today's meeting holds a unique significance. While we typically discuss organizational matters and the current political landscape, this time, it is different as we all know next year we have the Lok Sabha election and also Prime Minister Modi will complete 9 years on May 30.

PM Modi always keeps himself busy for the welfare of the people. In this meeting, we will discuss how PM Modi has worked for the benefit of the people and will create a mass outreach program. Our focus will also be on empowering our booths, aiming to foster a strong relationship with the public and garner their support. These are the directions our party is actively pursuing”, said CM Dr Saha.

Additionally, CM Dr Saha expressed confidence in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, affirming that the BJP in Tripura aims to secure victory in both seats by surpassing the vote count achieved in 2019.

"We currently hold two Lok Sabha seats, and in 2019, we emerged victorious in both. This time, we are optimistic about winning both seats by a significant margin, surpassing the number of votes received in the previous election. This topic will also be discussed in the meeting”, the CM said.