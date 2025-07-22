Tripura CM hails Assembly's 'symbiotic democracy' on 62nd foundation day

Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Tuesday likened the relationship between the opposition and treasury benches in the Legislative Assembly to that of humans and trees—interdependent and essential for a thriving democracy.

Speaking at a commemorative event marking 62 years since the establishment of the Tripura Legislative Assembly and its relocation from Ujjayanta Palace, Dr. Saha emphasised that both the ruling and opposition parties play vital roles in upholding democratic values.

“This is the first time such a programme is being held to honour this occasion. On July 1, 1963, the Assembly was born, and today, after decades of debates, questions, and deliberations, we celebrate its contribution to public welfare,” said the Chief Minister.



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He called for the day to be observed annually and suggested that former Chief Ministers and living ex-Speakers be included in future celebrations. Remembering Late Upendra Kumar Roy as the first Speaker, Dr. Saha also marked the importance of July 22, when the Assembly shifted to its current complex in 2011.

The event also saw a symbolic tree plantation drive. Dr. Saha, who personally planted a sapling, stressed the importance of environmental stewardship, saying, “We cannot live without trees. Likewise, in a democracy, the opposition is just as necessary as the government. Both sides together form a healthy political ecosystem.”

He concluded by endorsing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of a carbon-neutral India and urged representatives to take up tree planting as a responsibility toward future generations.