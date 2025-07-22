Tripura University to roll out biometric attendance system for staffers

Tripura University is set to implement a biometric attendance system for officers, teaching staff (except a few professors), and contractual employees in a phased manner to improve discipline and streamline workforce management, officials said on Tuesday.

While biometric attendance has already been in place for Group B and C staff of the central university, the new decision will extend the system to include assistant and associate professors, Group A officers, contractual teachers, and faculty.

“This is to notify that the Executive Council of Tripura University, in its 45th meeting held on June 1, 2025, has taken the decision to start biometric attendance of all assistant professors, all associate professors, Group A officers, all contractual teachers, faculty, guest faculty members and other contractual staff,” said Deputy Registrar Munenendra Mishra in an official notification.



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Group A officers, as outlined, include registrar, deputy registrar, assistant registrar, and librarians.

The biometric attendance will be rolled out in stages, beginning July 31. Associate professors and statutory officers will come under the system starting October 31, with professors to be included later, the notification stated.

“All concerned are requested to register their personal details, including mobile number and Aadhaar, on the university portal or by contacting the nodal officer for onboarding,” it added.

The move follows the earlier successful implementation of biometric attendance for Group B and C non-teaching staff. Officials believe this expansion will enhance accountability and punctuality among all ranks of staff.

“It will bring more discipline in the varsity,” an official remarked.