Chief Minister Manik Saha lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dedicated efforts in the G-20 summit, which has brought attention to the lesser-known regions of India.

Addressing the media on the outcomes of the G-20 summit held in New Delhi, Dr Saha highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's steadfast commitment to 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', underlining the vision of a unified global community and a shared planet, a concept of profound significance.



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"The notion of 'One future, one family, and one Earth' holds immense importance. The convergence of world leaders at the G-20 summit is a testament to the unity we share and the potential for collaborative global initiatives. With India presiding, every state put in extensive effort. PM Modi envisioned its decentralization, spreading across all states. In Tripura, we successfully hosted a Science-20 (G-20) meeting, delivering an exceptional presentation. The visiting delegates were highly appreciative. This event has opened the eyes of many to the hidden treasures of India. All of this was made possible by the G-20 initiative," remarked Dr. Saha.