Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha stated on September 8 that the voters in the recently concluded by-election responded positively, rejecting divisive politics, which paved the way for the victory of both the BJP candidates.

The BJP emerged victorious in both assembly constituencies, Boxanagar and Dhanpur, located in the Sepahijala district.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state party office on Friday, the Chief Minister said that this year's by-election held particular significance. Especially in the Boxanagar assembly constituency, the BJP had never before tasted victory.

“BJP won the Dhanpur assembly constituency in the previous election. Essentially, the Bharatiya Janata Party approached the electorate in this election with the vision and development-oriented policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the state. Our party workers reached out to the people with the accomplishments of both the central and state governments. The people responded positively, rejecting the divisive politics that had persisted for so long in Boxanagar, a minority-dominated area. This marks the beginning of a new chapter against divisive politics, isolating a particular class, and using them as a mere ballot box in Tripura,” said Dr Saha.



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He further emphasized that the Prime Minister's slogan "Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas, Sab Ka Vishwas, Sab Ka Prayas" had resonated with the people.

“Therefore, in this election, the minority community came out to vote, leading to the victory of Tafajjal Hossain in Boxanagar. Similarly, the substantial victory of Bindu Debnath in Dhanpur is attributed to the support from the minority and tribal sections,” added Dr. Saha.

Dr. Saha also reiterated the Bharatiya Janata Party's commitment to democracy.

“Elections are fought within the framework of democracy, and our party workers are directed to operate accordingly. Thus, the BJP-led government returned to power for the second time in 2023, thanks to the people's blessings. Some opposition voices argue that there is a lack of democracy in the state, but the people have borne witness. The peaceful polling in places like Boxanagar in Sepahijala district attested to this. The people's genuine support for the BJP has been evident in this election. The vote was conducted in a celebratory atmosphere. The Prime Minister has redefined politics, and the same transformation has taken place in Tripura too,” the Chief Minister added.