Tripura Chief Minister on June 17 said that India has been propelled into a new era of progress and welfare under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While addressing a mega rally of BJP at Santirbazar HS School in South District in the presence of BJP national president JP Nadda, which was organised to celebrate the Nine Years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Dr Saha said that the nine-year tenure of PM Modi has proven to be a notable chapter in the history of the country, with the entire nation experiencing a transformative period of development and growth.

“The impact of this era is so significant that it will forever be known as the "pre-Modi era" and the "Modi era," symbolizing the positive and far-reaching changes that have taken place. One of the most remarkable aspects of this period has been the focused attention given to the long-neglected Northeast region”, said Dr Saha.

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He further said that NE which was neglected for many decades, witnessed a wave of development in every aspect, including rail, air, and highways, the region has experienced an unprecedented transformation in the last nine years of PM Modi.

“Infrastructure projects have flourished, connecting remote areas and boosting connectivity, thereby enhancing opportunities for economic growth and social progress. Because of PM Modi in the last nine years our state has also witnessed massive development”, the CM said.

Highlighting some significant achievements in Tripura under the leadership of PM Modi, the CM said under PM Kisan Yojana over 2 lakh farmers received Rs 6000 financial assistance resulting in an increase in their yearly income to more than Rs 13,000.

“Additionally, the PM Fasal Bima Yojana has successfully covered around 10 lakh farmers, providing them with crucial insurance coverage. Over 3 lakh farmers have benefited from loans through the Kisan Credit Card scheme, while the distribution of more than 13 lahk Ayushman Cards has ensured accessible healthcare for countless individuals”, said CM.

He further said that the empowerment of women and children has been a key focus of the government.