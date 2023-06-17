BJP national president, JP Nadda who is in Tripura for a two-day visit, strongly criticized the CPIM and Congress on Saturday stating that both the party means corruption, failure of Law and Order, targeted killings, and looting of government funds.

While addressing a mega rally of BJP at Santirbazar HS School in South District which was organized to celebrate the Nine Years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP national president said, “Congress means Corruption, Commission, Misrule, Policy-Paralysis, Nepotism, Failure of Law and Order. CPIM means Targeted Killings, Loot of Government Funds, Lawlessness, Collapse of Administration, Loot of Ration”.

He however claimed that BJP means Development, Highways, Railways, Airways, Internet, Infrastructure, Education, Health, Welfare of Poor, Empowering the Poor, Women and Youth and ensuring 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

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“You know what Congress stands for and CPM stands for. What kind of rule did the BJP give you and how fast we are taking Tripura forward. BJP means development, infrastructure, poor welfare, upliftment of women, education and health, giving strength to the youth and everyone's support, and everyone's development. This Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana is not just a food scheme. Due to this, India's extreme poverty has reduced to less than one per cent”, said Nadda.

Nadda has claimed that under the strong leadership of PM Modi, India has become the world's 5th largest economy overtaking even the UK which had ruled us for almost two centuries.

“Also, due to consistent efforts of the Modi Govt, India remains the fastest-growing major economy in the world. Under PM Modi's leadership, India's security has been strengthened through securing our borders. Also, since 2014, 'Vikasvad' is defeating 'Vanshvad', 'And Report Card Politics is defeating 'Vote-bank Politics'.

The country has seen an unprecedented transformation in the last 9 years. In the Pre-2014 times, we were considered a corrupt country. Under the UPA Govt, there were corruption and scams all around, every day”, said the BJP leader.