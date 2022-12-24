Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on December 23, continued to criticize the CPI(M), saying that the only sector that expanded under the Left-wing government was "Ganja."

"Despite being illegal, Ganja (cannabis) probably evolved as the main crop grown during the Left rule. The extent of Ganja cultivation in the state is beyond the comprehension of the average person. The first BJP government took office in 2018, which is when marijuana seizures and destruction first got underway. "It appears that this is the only business that evolved on a huge scale under political patronage, based on the way these illicit commodities are conveyed with sophisticated packaging and organized networking," the Chief Minister said while attending public gathering at Durjoynagar on the outskirts of Agartala city.

Higher officials of the health department were present when Dr Saha spoke at the Auxiliary Nursing and Midwifery School's inaugural session.

"Tripura wasn't a state with a lot of industry, but it also wasn't a state with no industry. The prospects for the state's industrial expansion were gradually crushed when the Left came to power. Due to frequent strikes and sloganeering against the owners, some of the industries established at the time had to take down their shutters. The Left incites the working class against the owner and describes itself as a party of working professionals. I have first-hand knowledge of this. The CPI(M) leaders were blind to how their socialist slogan had turned them against society", asserted Dr Saha.

Dr Saha defended his government by saying, "We are working with all of our might to bring about change. Tripura should be a rich state in a modern, advanced India. In addition to the introduction of super speciality services in public hospitals and a rise in social pensions, new universities are being established. The connectivity industry has already accomplished a lot of things. There is a ton more coming. Our approach to governing is utterly at odds with the Left”.

"The Left Front government built buildings all over the state. They constructed offices, colleges, and schools, yet no one is employed in these concrete buildings. For groups like them, construction is always a potential source of income”, said Dr Saha.



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